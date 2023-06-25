Azerbaijan`s MFA: Efforts to misuse issue of rights and security of Armenian residents are unacceptable

25 June 2023 13:54 (UTC+04:00)

“We strongly condemn Armenia accusing Azerbaijan of hatred and animosity, while it has held the territories of Azerbaijan under occupation for nearly 30 years, has carried out ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijanis, in violation of its obligations, has not yet fully withdrawn Armenian armed forces from the territory of Azerbaijan, has been indifferent to Azerbaijan's peace proposals for a long time, and is currently obstructing the process with a number of baseless claims,” said Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Foreign Affairs as it commented on the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia of June 24.

“Presenting the temporary restriction of the operation of the Lachin border checkpoint regarding the investigations and the security measures implemented by Azerbaijan as a "blockade and ethnic cleansing" after the provocation of Armenia is part of Armenia's false propaganda.

It seems that Armenia cannot digest the passage of hundreds of Armenian residents in both directions in the spirit of mutual understanding and cooperation with the border guards of Azerbaijan since the start of the operation of the border checkpoint, and is insisting on continuing such provocative steps.

Similarly, there is no basis for the claims of "humanitarian threats" against the Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan. The vehement refusal of Azerbaijan's offers to help the Armenian residents if necessary by those who present themselves as representatives of these residents show that Armenia is using this issue for its own narrow political goals.

Additionally, efforts to misuse the issue of the "rights and security" of Armenian residents are unacceptable. Azerbaijan is making efforts towards the reintegration of the Armenian residents, and it is necessary to put an end to Armenia's interference in the process under various pretexts, as well as its destructive obstruction,” the ministry said.

---

