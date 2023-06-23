Azerbaijani Foreign Minister meets with members of British Parliament [PHOTOS]

23 June 2023 11:59 (UTC+04:00)

As part of a working visit to the UK, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a number of meetings with members of the House of Lords and the Commons of Parliament.

Alicia Cairns, Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Relations, Stephen Douty, Member of Parliament and Minister for European and North American Affairs of the Kingdom, Lord Evans, Lord Waferly, Baroness Uddin, Lord Hussein, Bob Blackman and David Dugid, Azernews reports with reference to the press service of the Foreign Ministry.

The parties stressed the importance of inter-parliamentary cooperation and the development of partnerships between the two countries. The prospects for the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UK, including a sustainable partnership in the field of energy and alternative energy, were discussed. The growing role of Azerbaijan in the energy security of Europe, as well as in the "middle corridor" and the transport and transit sector was brought to attention.

The Minister discussed the process of normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations in the post-conflict period, the current state of negotiations on a peace agreement, intensive restoration and reconstruction work carried out in the liberated territories, the beginning of the process of returning internally displaced persons to their native lands.

The parties also exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine, issues of regional security and other issues of mutual interest.

