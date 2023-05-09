Signs at intersection of streets of Molla Panah Vagif and Panahali Khan unveiled in Shusha

9 May 2023 16:10 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has attended an unveiling ceremony of the signs at the intersection of Molla Panah Vagif and Panahali Khan streets.

Special Representative of the President in the Shusha district Aydin Karimov informed President Ilham Aliyev of the works to be done in the streets.

Molla Panah Vagif street is 2,473 meters in length and 10-15 meters in width, while Panahali Khan street 864 meters in length and 10-13 meters in width.

