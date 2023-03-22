Pakistani president congrats President Aliyev & Azerbaijanis on Novruz holiday

22 March 2023 10:20 (UTC+04:00)

Pakistani President Arif-ur-Rehman Alvi congratulated the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and Azerbaijanis on the occasion of the Novruz holiday, Azernews reports, citing a tweet by the Pakistani President.

In his tweet, the Pakistani president wished peace and prosperity to the Azerbaijani president and Azerbaijanis.

“On behalf of people of Pakistan and on my own behalf, I wish my brother @presidentaz and the People of Azerbaijan Happy Nowruz! May it bring peace and prosperity,” the Pakistani President tweeted.

