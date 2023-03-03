Campaign 'Let's save a drop' launched to economize water for future generation [VIDEO]

3 March 2023 17:12 (UTC+04:00)

The faucet we left open while brushing our teeth, the faulty pipes where tons of water flowed out, the water hoses thrown under the trees and bushes to irrigate, and we who watched all this with indifference.

We don't even think about the fact that, water that we use daily actually goes to waste because of our lack of care.

The next stage of the 'Bir Damcı' (A Drop) campaign, which has been going on for several months now, in order to draw the attention of the society to this inattention, brings us face to face with more serious consequences.

The stage of the campaign under the call 'Let's save a drop' conveys the importance of protecting every drop of water from today for future generations.

So, according to experts' predictions, the country's water resources may decrease by 40% in 2100. This number, which sounds quite scary, is a sign that children's future supply of constant water may be in jeopardy.

The way out of the situation is not so difficult: in order not to cause this undesirable result, it is enough to give up the habits of inefficient use of water, to apply modern equipment that ensures use of water efficiently in production areas and business enterprises.

We must protect every water drop and not allow it to flow in vain so that children not to face a water shortage in the future.

At this stage of the campaign, the results of daily activities related to water are presented to a wide audience with examples, and ways to prevent them are shown.

Commercials broadcast on television and radio channels, outdoor advertising materials placed on various streets of the capital and content shared on digital media organized as part of the campaign, serve this purpose.

Noting that, the campaign is implemented by the Azerbaijan Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resource, Azersu OJSC, Azerbaijan Amelioration and Water Farm Open Joint Stock Company and IDEA Public Union.

The creative and communication strategy of the project belongs to Maverick Communications Agency.

