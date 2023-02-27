Romanian Parliament Speaker paying official visit to Azerbaijan
Chairman of the Chamber of Deputies of the Romanian Parliament Ion-Marcel Ciolacu is paying an official visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
Azerbaijani Milli Majlis Deputy Speaker Adil Aliyev, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Romania Huseyn Najafov, Head of the Azerbaijani-Romanian friendship group Azay Guliyev and other officials met the guest at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.
Ion-Marcel Ciolacu is the leader of the Social Democrat and Chamber of Deputies Speaker.
