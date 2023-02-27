Now revealed why Caroline Cox, notorious for her anti-Azerbaijani fervor, backs Armenia ardently [PHOTOS]

27 February 2023 09:59 (UTC+04:00)

Elnur Enveroglu

The British media has recently been inundated with news about the wicked xenophobic activities of pro-Armenian and anti-Islamist Baroness Caroline Cox.

This revelation of the British media also shed light on the ardent pro-Armenian stance of Caroline Cox and laid bare the mystery behind her years-long anti-Azerbaijani label and slander propaganda she tirelessly spearheaded in defiance of calls for an unbiased attitude. Several years back from now, the Armenian media were either reporting about her meetings in Karabakh or leading "humanitarian actions in support of the poor ethnic Armenians in the region".

Now when her behind-the-curtain anti-Azerbaijani and anti-Islamic activities are shed light on and unfounded services in return for big money are becoming public, one cannot get calm but dig further to name and shame hundreds of them around, who used to line their pockets and still do same.

The revelation of some secret documents about funding from an American organization, run by evangelical philanthropists linked to orthodox Christian groups and anti-gay marriage campaigns, spilled the beans about the old propagandist, forcing her to admit that she had received financial support from America, and served both anti-Islamic and Armenian friends wholeheartedly.

We wonder, who is Baroness (Caroline) Cox in the media spotlight? Let's get a close look at her biography:

Baroness (Caroline) Cox was a deputy speaker of the House of Lords from 1985 to 2005. She was Founder Chancellor of Bournemouth University; Chancellor of Liverpool Hope University from 2006-2013 and is a “Hon” – obviously, and not surprisingly for her racist activities.

Being the founder and trustee of MERLIN [Medical Emergency Relief International] and the founder and CEO of HART (Humanitarian Aid Relief Trust), Caroline Cox has been honored with several medals, including the International Mother Teresa Award from the All India Christian Council, and most importantly the Mkhitar Gosh Medal conferred by the so-called president of the Armenian Republic. Further to Cox’s awards, it is sufficient to mention those of which she has lavishly been merited by universities in the United States of America, the Russian Federation, and Armenia.

Her humanitarian work takes her to conflict and post-conflict zones, in particular, the Armenian called so-called “Nagorno Karabakh” or more clearly saying Azerbaijan’s war-torn Karabakh region.

Publications include Cox’s Book of Modern Saints and Martyrs (with Catherine Butcher); This Immoral Trade: Slavery in the 21st Century, with John Marks and The Very Stones Cry Out, The Persecuted Church: Pain, Passion and Praise, with Benedict Rogers.

Two biographies have been published by Monarch/Lion Hudson: The Baroness Cox: Voice for the Voiceless, by Andrew Boyd and The Baroness Cox: Eyewitness to a Broken World by Lela Gilbert.

As is seen in her enigmatic autobiography, Baroness Cox did not spare her generous help to her Armenian brothers and sisters, raising groundless claims against Azerbaijan even for a moment. This is even more evident when you visit her website, which operates under the domain baronesscox.com.

When visiting that page, one can immediately witness Mrs. Cox's baseless claim, and one should ask her, dear Mrs. Cox, you never set your foot on the ground in Karabakh. How come you record what happened there as if you were an eyewitness traveler? Where was this claim revealed to you that you decided to stand up and make claims that the Lachin road was blocked by Azerbaijanis? If you love your Armenian brothers so much, come and witness it yourself.