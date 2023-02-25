Turkish health minister meets with Azerbaijan’s medical personnel in quake-hit Kahramanmaras

25 February 2023 15:17 (UTC+04:00)

Türkiye's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca met with Azerbaijani medical personnel in quake-hit Kahranmaras, Azernews reports per the minister's Twitter page.

"Brotherly Azerbaijan stands by us with its support and sharing our grief. One of the mobile field hospitals in Kahramanmaras was set up by Azerbaijan. We express our gratitude to Azerbaijan’s medical personnel who spares no efforts to work together with our doctors and healthcare workers," the Turkish minister tweeted.

