Turkish officials visit Azerbaijani mobile field hospital in quake zone [PHOTO/VIDEO]

15 February 2023 17:53 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Hasanova

Mobile field hospitals of the Azerbaijani Emergencies Ministry continue operating in quake-hit Kahramanmaras to eliminate the consequences of the powerful earthquake, Azernews reports.

One of the hospitals was dropped in by Maj-Gen Durmus Aydemir, Deputy Chief of the Medical Service of the Turkish Ministry of Defense, and Deputy Minister of Health Tolga Tolunay.

During the visit, officials inquired about the conditions available in the area as well as the health of survivors of the earthquake being treated at the field hospitals.

Tolunay and Aydemir praised the conditions created and thanked the Azerbaijani government for the assistance.

