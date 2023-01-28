US condemns armed attack on Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran

28 January 2023 00:01 (UTC+04:00)

The US State Department has condemned the attack on the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran, Azernews reports.

"We echo President Aliyev’s call for a prompt investigation into this unacceptable violence. We offer our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who were killed and injured today. Any attack against diplomats or diplomatic facilities anywhere is unacceptable. We remind the Government of Iran of its responsibility under the Vienna Convention to protect foreign diplomats in Iran," Ned Price, Spokesperson for the US State Department, said.

The armed attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran on January 27, 2023, at about 0830 (GMT+4) claimed one security guard killed and two others wounded.

The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50s, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Tehran police chief said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside.

No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill the head of the security service and wound two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.

