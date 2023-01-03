Vigorous protests in Karabakh against plunder of Azerbaijani natural resources by Armenians underway

3 January 2023 09:59 (UTC+04:00)

Today, January 3, 2023, the civil protests of Azerbaijani eco-activists, youth, and NGO representatives in Karabakh have entered the 23rd day.

Protesters from all walks of life have been vigorously rallying against the illegal exploitation of Azerbaijan’s mineral resources in the Karabakh economic region by ethnic Armenian separatists in collaboration with Armenia’s various governments for over 20 years.

At a conservative estimate, Armenians, hand in hand with offshore and European companies, have illegally pocketed billions of dollars from plundering Azerbaijan’s mineral resources both in Karabakh and around during the 30-year-long occupation and continued the same scheme of theft of gold, molybdenum, copper, and other deposits under eyes and in collaboration with the Russian peacekeepers since the end of the second Karabakh war.

The Azerbaijani public has finally decided to alter the continuous plunder, and on December 12, 2022, a group of eco-activists took to the streets to say enough is enough and they succeeded in it by picketing the Lachin road through which Azerbaijani wealth from the interior of the earth have been transported to Armenia for further processing.

One of the fundamental reasons for the international support for the Armenian claims now is the similarity of the business interests of certain political groups in Europe with those in Armenia and separatist Karabakh in the illegal exploitation of Azerbaijan’s mineral resources.

In concert with wide-ranging corrupt political groups from across Europe, particularly in France and the USA, separatists in Karabakh under the temporary control of the Russian peacekeepers pocket millions from the illegalities and Azerbaijan’s determination though late to halt both looting and prevent ecocide trigger anti-Azerbaijani moves ranging from pressure at local, national and international levels orchestrated by corrupt and criminal elements fed by Armenian diaspora.

