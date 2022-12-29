Recent developments on Azerbaijani Lachin road - integrity test for Armenia - Turkish FM

29 December 2022 19:12 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The recent developments on the Lachin road are a test of integrity for Armenia, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at the final meeting of the year for media representatives in Ankara, Trend reports.

Cavusoglu emphasized the highest level of cooperation between Türkiye and Azerbaijan.

"Türkiye, in close solidarity with Azerbaijan, continues the process of normalizing relations with Armenia. An attempt to exploit the wealth of Azerbaijani lands is unacceptable. As in any other issue, we support Azerbaijan," he added.

