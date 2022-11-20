Azerbaijani embassy in Israel to promote dev't of economic relations - minister

20 November 2022 13:27 (UTC+04:00)

The establishment of the Azerbaijani embassy in Israel will contribute to the development of economic relations between the two countries, Azernews reports per a tweet by Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov tweeted.

"As co-chairman of the Joint Commission between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the State of Israel, I believe that the establishment of the embassy of Azerbaijan in Israel will make an important contribution to our activities in expanding cooperation between our countries, promoting economic and trade relations, and further strengthening our partnership," the minister said.



