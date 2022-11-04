Turkiye's Vice President in Baku for intergovernmental commission meeting ahead of visiting Shusha [PHOTO]

4 November 2022 15:07 (UTC+04:00)

By Fatima Hasanova

Turkiye's Vice President Fuat Oktay has arrived in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

"We are in Azerbaijan to take part in the 10th Intergovernmental Joint Economic Commission of Turkiye and Azerbaijan conference and to further discuss our all-around cooperation," Oktay tweeted.

At a meeting with President Ilham Aliyev, Turkiye's Vice President Fuat Oktay announced his planned visit to Shushа.

