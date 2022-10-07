French media publishes article about Armenia's failure to provide Azerbaijan with map of mass grave sites

7 October 2022 15:41 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

French La Gazette online newspaper published an article about another mass grave found in Adilli village of Khojavand district of Azerbaijan as well as the fact that this is another evidence of Armenian barbarism, Trend reports.

The article stated that the killing of civilians not participating in the war, prisoners and hostages is considered a violation of international humanitarian law and a war crime, which is included both in the Charter of the Nuremberg International Military Tribunal and the third article of the Geneva Convention, and in the Hague Convention on the rules of war.

Furthermore, the article noted that according to international conventions and other legal documents, it's also the violation of the right to life.

"Family members of the missing, according to international law, have the right to receive information about their relatives. However, by not providing Azerbaijan with detailed information about mass graves, Armenia also violated the rights of these families. We hope that the discovery of mass graves will progress after the mine-clearance operations and the fate of the missing will be clarified after appropriate examinations have been carried out," said the article.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz