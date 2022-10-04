Foundation stone laid for Sarijali village, Aghdam [PHOTO/VIDEO]

4 October 2022 21:19 (UTC+04:00)

A foundation stone has been laid for Sarijali village, Aghdam district.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the groundbreaking ceremony.

The head of state was informed of the work to be done in the village.

Sarijali village is planned for 1.720 people (425 families). The total projected area is 101.9 hectares.

President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for Sarijali village.

---

