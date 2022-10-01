Azerbaijani TABIB talks condition of mine-injured residents of Tartar district

1 October 2022 16:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Residents of Azerbaijan’s Sahlabad village, Tartar district, who were injured in the mine explosion, were placed in the central Barda district hospital under the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB), the union told Trend.

"Both of them were hospitalized with traumatic amputation of the left leg’s lower shin and numerous shrapnel wounds. Currently, they are being operated on. The condition of one of them is assessed as serious, and the other as moderate," TABIB explained.

