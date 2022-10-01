Number of people involved in Azerbaijan's Khojaly genocide brought to justice – prosecutor general

1 October 2022 19:13 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

A number of persons involved in Azerbaijan's Khojaly genocide were brought to justice, Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev told reporters, Trend reports.

He noted that the perpetrators identified through criminal cases initiated against the crimes of Armenia are being put on the wanted list.

"Some problems with the extradition of these persons to Azerbaijan, as well as with their involvement in the investigation can emerge at times. Despite this, we've managed to bring several criminals under investigation after the second Karabakh war," Aliyev said.

He stressed that the office also succeeded to prosecute a number of persons involved in the Khojaly genocide.

"When filing lawsuits against Armenia in international courts, particularly in the International Court of Justice, Azerbaijan presents evidence gathered during the investigation," Aliyev said.

