Malaysia highly appreciates Azerbaijan's efforts to restore peace in S.Caucasus - University of Malaya professor

30 September 2022 18:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Malaysia highly appreciates Azerbaijan's efforts to restore peace in the South Caucasus, Associate Professor from the University of Malaya (UM) Roy Anthony Rogers said this on the sidelines of I Forum of Azerbaijani Think tank, Trend reports.

"International community plays an important role in maintaining peace and demarcation process. Armenia, whether it likes it or not, must ultimately cooperate with the countries of the region, not only with Azerbaijan, but also with Türkiye," he said.

"Azerbaijan's efforts to restore its territory and peace in the region are highly appreciated by Malaysia. I believe that Azerbaijan really cares about sustainable peace and I want to congratulate the government and people of Azerbaijan on the return of their territories. Malaysia has always supported Azerbaijan very much over these 30 years and expressed its support for the country within the UN and as the member of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)," Rogers said.

