Foreign citizen calling for murdering judges in Ganja case detained

26 September 2022 17:01 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

A foreign citizen calling for murdering judges in the Ganja case has been detained, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijani State Security Service.

According to the service, as a result of comprehensive operational and investigative measures into the criminal case, initiated under Article 214-2 (open calls for terrorism) of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code, it was established that a foreign citizen, Muhandis Bayramov, has made a post on Facebook with photos of judges, who had sentenced people in connection with the riots in the city of Ganja, calling for their murder. Bayramov was put on the wanted list.

As a result of the measures taken by the State Security Service, he was detained and arrested, and the investigation of the criminal case against him was completed and sent to the court for consideration.

On July 10, 2018, a group of religious radicals committed acts of violence aimed at disrupting public order, accompanied by riots, armed resistance to government officials, inflicting bodily injuries of varying severity on them, and deliberately killing two police officers.

In connection with the information received by the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan into this case, an appropriate investigation was carried out by the State Security Service.

