Austrian media issues article on trip of President Ilham Aliyev to Lachin

The Austrian Dasfazit.at online newspaper has published an article entitled as "What is secret of Azerbaijan's unshakable position?" highlighting the speech of President Ilham Aliyev made after the ceremony of raising the Azerbaijani flag in Lachin city, Trend reports.

The article cited the statement of the president that, despite the 30-year occupation of Azerbaijani lands, the suffering of the country's citizens, the destruction of historical and religious monuments, cities, and the planting of more than a million mines, Azerbaijan offered peace. However, the country again became convinced that Armenia doesn’t want peace, and continues to live with revanchist ideas.

Besides, the article stressed that ignoring the peace proposals by Armenia is the main obstacle to the implementation of the demarcation process.

According to the article, Azerbaijan's proposal for peace is primarily based on the implementation of the demarcation process, as well as the mutual recognition of territorial integrity.

The article also cited the speech of President Ilham Aliyev, when the head of state noted the importance of using both the maps of the 20th century and the maps of the previous period when carrying out delimitation work.

Furthermore, the article cited the statement of the president that Armenia hasn’t fulfilled its obligations on building the Zangazur corridor, nor withdrew its armed units from the territory of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh, although this is one of the conditions for the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020 [signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the Second Karabakh War].

“When another provocation was committed against us on 13 September, the Azerbaijani Army responded and put the enemy back in place yet again. I do hope that this will finally teach them a lesson. Because they saw that no one and nothing could stop us. No-one's call, no statements or initiatives can stop us,” the article noted citing the president's speech.

The article also pointed out that there were attempts of unfair international pressure on Baku, but Azerbaijan showed determination and did not step back from its position.

According to the text of the article, all calls to President Ilham Aliyev after phone conversations between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and leaders of various countries of the world amid tensions on the state border show that Baku is superior, dictating side.

The article also cited the comment of President Ilham Aliyev on the statements of the Armenian side that Azerbaijan allegedly invaded the territory of Armenia. The head of state noted that these statements have no grounds since the delimitation has not yet been carried out.

The key idea of ​​the article is that the main instrument helping to strengthen Azerbaijan's position at the negotiating table and on the battlefield, as well as to withstand pressure from international organizations and some states, is the submission of official documents.

A striking example of this can be the point on the construction of an alternative road to the Lachin corridor, which was included in the trilateral statement at the insistence of President Ilham Aliyev, and on the basis of which the Azerbaijani side was able to return to Lachin and the surrounding villages in a short time and without losses.

Namely, the presence of official documents can neutralize any statement made from across the ocean or from the center of Europe. Moreover, these documents allow Azerbaijan to fully respond to the revanchist steps of certain circles in Armenia.

