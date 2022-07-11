Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan takes part in opening of military hospital recently commissioned in Khojavand district [PHOTO/VIDEO]

11 July 2022 10:49 (UTC+04:00)

Thanks to the attention and care of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev, confident reforms are being carried out in the field of conducting of service by military personnel, improvement of social and living conditions, as well as health protection, the material and technical support of the army is being further strengthened, the military infrastructure meeting modern standards is being built, Trend reports citing the press service of the Defense Ministry.

The Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the leadership of the Ministry took part in the opening of a military hospital recently commissioned in the Khojavand district.

According to the report, the 250-bed military hospital covers an area of about 4 hectares. It was noted that headquarters buildings, a one-story building of pathological anatomy, oxygen and transformer rooms for constant oxygen supply were built here, as well as warehouses for water supply, food and clothing warehouses, soldier's canteen, bath and laundry facilities and boiler complexes, car parking, checkpoint were built. Landscaping work was carried out, various types of trees were planted, asphalt pavement was laid.

It was noted that a three-storey medical and diagnostic building was also built in the military hospital. The building has a blood bank, laboratories, medical wards, surgery rooms, an intensive care unit for six people, surgical and operating blocks, a warehouse of medical supplies, a reception department, food halls for patients, a pharmacy, departments of dentistry, ophthalmology, washing and disinfection rooms, otolaryngology, X-ray and computed tomography, endoscopy, dermatology.

It was noted that, there are all conditions for providing military personnel with medical care and their treatment at a high level in the wards equipped with modern devices manufactured in developed countries.

The hospital is equipped with a biological purification unit, a UPS for uninterrupted provision of surgical operations, a backup generator set, water supply, heating systems and other communication systems. Also, a helicopter pad was built in the territory of the hospital for evacuation to provide emergency medical care.

After familiarizing himself with the conditions created in the military hospital, the Minister of Defense met with the servicemen undergoing treatment here and the medical staff, congratulated them on the holy holiday of Gurban Bayram, a feast of the sacrifice was held with the participation of military personnel, the servicemen were presented with festive gifts.

Later, in the territory of the military hospital, Colonel General Z. Hasanov took part in the opening ceremony of new residential buildings for medical staff and their families.

The Minister of Defense was informed that the recently commissioned two-storey buildings, consisting of 2 and 3-room apartments, are equipped with communication lines and a centralized heating system. The apartments are renovated to meet modern standards, furniture and necessary equipment are installed. A substation and a reservoir have been built in the territory, asphalt has been laid around the building. Landscaping and greening works have been carried out in the courtyard of the fenced residential complex, and the necessary conditions for residents to relax have been created.

In conclusion, the Minister of Defense gave relevant instructions on further improving the living conditions of the personnel, protecting their health and more effective organization of the medical service.

