Azerbaijan refutes rumours on preparing referendum

27 May 2022 17:25 (UTC+04:00)

The information having been spread in recent days by some media about the allegedly planned referendum in Azerbaijan isn’t true, sources in the country’s government told Trend.

"No amendments to the Constitution of the country are envisioned. Currently, there are no such plans in the government, and this issue isn’t discussed. Therefore, this information is unfounded. In this regard, during such a sensitive period, we urge the media not to mislead the public and not replicate unverified information," the sources said.

Besides, according to the sources, the clarification of voter lists in Azerbaijan, which formed the basis for the spread of such rumors, is a process envisaged by law and carried out regularly.

Refinement of voter lists this year will allow studying the impact of migration processes in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as against the backdrop of events in Ukraine, internal migration processes during and after the 2020 Second Karabakh War, added the sources.

