Azerbaijan's State Employment Agency under the Labour and Social Security Ministry has involved 1,000 young people in the self-employment program in the first quarter of 2022.

At the initial stage, they were provided with training to acquire knowledge and skills in production, service and agriculture programs. After the training, they were provided with assets in the form of goods, materials, and equipment needed to establish small businesses in their chosen economic activity.

It should be noted that last year about 4,300 young people were involved in the self-employment program and created small businesses.

The number of people involved in the self-employment program increased by 13.8 times to 16,232 last year.

Over the past four years and in the first quarter of this year, more than 44,000 people were involved in the program and created small families and businesses.

The paid public works program, which increases employment opportunities for the unemployed and job seekers, has also expanded significantly. Some 56,000 people have been employed through the program.

Within this framework, employment measures were also taken with regard to 11,000 martyrs’ family members and disabled war veterans. Half of them were involved in self-employment programs and were given the opportunity to start a small family farm.

Additionally, more than 2,000 martyrs’ family members and disabled war veterans were hired within the framework of the employment marathon.

The ministry takes consistent measures to provide social support to vulnerable groups of the population, including martyrs’ families, war veterans and civilians affected by the war.

Social support measures taken by Azerbaijan’s Labor and Social Security Ministry covered more than 30,000 citizens, including members of martyrs’ families, war veterans and civilians affected by the Armenian aggression since the end of the 44-day war with Armenia in November 2020.

