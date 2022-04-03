By Trend

Some 9,818 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on April 3, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 811 citizens, the second one to 848 citizens, the third dose and the next doses to 7,594 citizens. Some 565 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,491,577 vaccine doses were administered, 5,327,175 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,827,901 people - the second dose, 3,106,035 people - the third dose and the next doses.

Some 230,466 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

--