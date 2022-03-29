By Trend

Russia's Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov called on Member of State Duma Mikhail Delyagin to control his personal emotions and abstain from making unfriendly statements against Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing TASS.

"This statement derives from an outburst of personal emotions. We would urge to control these emotions and refrain from such statements, particularly against our partners. Azerbaijan belongs to the category of partner states," Peskov said while commenting on the MP's announcement on the possibility of strikes against the Azerbaijani oil infrastructure amidst the escalation of the situation in Karabakh.

