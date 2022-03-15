By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov has stated that the opening of the transport and communication lines in the post-war period will contribute to regional peace and development, the ministry has reported.

Mammadov made the remarks at an event and exhibition held by the ministry on March 14 to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Azerbaijan and Iran.

The event was attended by the leadership of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, the leadership and staff of the Iranian embassy in Azerbaijan, and the heads of several companies operating in Azerbaijan.

In his remarks at the event, Mammadov stated that Azerbaijan and Iran's existing historical ties, shared values, and traditions created conditions for the development of bilateral relations.

The deputy minister stressed that as a result of the 44-day war, Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity, including the Azerbaijani-Iranian border, which President Ilham Aliyev had described as the friendship border.

In turn, Iranian ambassador to Azerbaijan Seyed Abbas Mousavi extended his sincere congratulations on the establishment of diplomatic relations between friendly Azerbaijan and Iran.

The ambassador also paid tribute to the martyrs who died during the 44-day war to ensure Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

Mousavi praised Azerbaijan and Iran's active participation in international organizations such as the United Nations and the Non-Aligned Movement.

At the end of the event, the participants got acquainted with the exhibition dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Azerbaijani-Iranian diplomatic relations.

Azerbaijan and Iran earlier signed a memorandum of understanding to establish new communication links between the East Zangazur economic region and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic via Iranian territory.

Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Iran's Roads and Urban Development Minister Rostam Ghasemi signed the document in Baku on March 11 within the 15th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Iran state commission on economic, trade and humanitarian cooperation.

---