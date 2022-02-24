By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan’s State Border Service has seized over 23 kg of drugs on the country’s southern borders as a result of two operations, the Service has reported on its website.

The first incident was registered in the service area of the Kaladahna coast guard unit of the Southern Regional Department near the Astara region’s Shahagaji village at about 0105 on February 22, the report added.

The border guard noticed a car approaching the area. One of the passengers took two bags hidden among the bushes near the concrete bridge, which drew the border guard's attention.

The border guard apprehended the unidentified individuals who were attempting to flee the scene. One of the suspects (previously convicted), Gurban Aghayev, opened fire several times, injuring two border guards slightly.

Over 16.9 kg of drugs (4,085 grams of marijuana, 9,920 grams of opium, 2,090 grams of methamphetamine, and 870 grams of heroin) were seized from Astara residents Gurban Aghayev (42) and Gulshan Aghayeva during the inspection.

Given Agayev's previous convictions and recognition as a drug dealer in the area, the State Border Service, in collaboration with the Astara district police office, conducted necessary investigations and inspected his home. As a result, 1.1 kg of marijuana-like drug was discovered hidden in the garage.

The case is currently undergoing operational and investigative procedures.

Another incident occurred on February 20 around 0050 at the Horadiz border detachment's border post near the Bartaz village in the Zangilan region, according to the State Border Service.

The border guard noticed signs of state border violation from Iran to Azerbaijan. The area was immediately closed by the border guards and operational measures were taken.

As a result of border search activities, 5,320 grams of unattended drugs (4,795 grams of marijuana and 525 grams of methamphetamine) were found in a white package found in the area. The investigation is underway.

