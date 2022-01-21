By Laman Ismayilova

Icharisheher Historical and Architectural Reserve has launched a project dedicated to the Black January Tragedy.

The model of the 90s house was placed at the entrance to the Old City in Baku.

The interior of the layout features elements of the apartments of those years, while TV monitor reflect the events of January 20, 1990, including video materials from various programs, news and speeches.

On January 20, 1990, over 26,000 Soviet troops stormed Baku and committed a brutal massacre upon the civilian population, killing and wounding hundreds of men, women, children and the elderly.

Some 137 people were killed, 611 were wounded, 841 were illegally arrested, and five went missing as a result of the intrusion of troops into Baku and other regions of the country.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz