By Trend

Today the Western media outlets are demonstrating a neutral approach to the issue related to Azerbaijan’s Zangazur corridor, head of the Foreign Projects Directorate of Trend News Agency Rufiz Hafizoglu said during his speech in the "Esas mesele" (Main Issue) show on AzTV channel, Trend reports.

Hafizoglu stressed that Armenia is concerned not only about the opening of the corridor.

“Armenia is concerned about ensuring the security of the corridor as there are different assumptions,” Hafizoglu noted. “According to one version, the Azerbaijani army will ensure the security of the corridor. According to another version, there will be the Turkish and Russian peacekeeping contingent, which does not meet Armenia’s interests. Although the Armenian society does not raise this question, there are similar opinions in the Western and Arab media from time to time.”

“In fact, the Zangazur corridor also serves Armenia’s interests,” Hafizoglu said. “However, the issue is security. Will the Turkish army be there or not? If not, who will ensure security? What will be France’s position on this issue?”

Hafizoglu stressed that Armenia hopes for the US and France and wants to involve the OSCE Minsk Group.

“But does Russia want to see other countries in the region? All these factors drive Armenia to a dead end,” Hafizoglu added.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz