Families of martyrs and servicemen injured, as a result of a provocation committed on November 16 by the Armenian forces on the state border in Kalbajar and Lachin regions, are provided with one-time insurance payments, Azerbaijan Insurers Association PA Executive Director Elmar Mirsalayev has said.

He noted that the State Insurance Commercial Company has already paid a lump sum insurance payment in the amount of AZN 11,000 ($6,470) to two heirs of martyrs.

Mirsalayev added that the heirs of other martyrs and wounded servicemen can also apply for insurance payments.

The Azerbaijani army positions came under Armenian fire in a number of settlements from 1615 on November 15.

The escalation of tension between Azerbaijan and Armenia has been observed since November 13, 2021, when several Azerbaijani servicemen were wounded in the attack committed by members of illegal Armenian armed formations near Shusha city on the Azerbaijani territory currently under Russian peacekeepers' temporary control.

Seven Azerbaijani servicemen were killed and 10 were wounded during military operations on the state border with Armenia on November 16.

On November 17, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry reported that the situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border has stabilized since the evening of November 16.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10, 2020, brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it had occupied since the early 1990s.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centres, and historic Shusha city.

