By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on December 2.

It will be rainy in some places at night. Southeast wind will be followed by northwest wind in the daytime.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +7-9 °C. at night, +10-12 °C. in the daytime, the Ecology Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +7-9 °C at night and +10-12 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will rise to 767 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 60-70 percent.

Foggy and rainy weather is expected in the regions. Snow will fall in the mountainous areas. East wind will be followed by west wind in the daytime.

The temperature will be +2-6 °C at night, +8-13 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be -3 °C and -8 °Cat night and -2 °C and +3 °C in the daytime.

