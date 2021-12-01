By Vugar Khalilov

The UN International Court of Justice (ICJ) will deliver its order on Azerbaijan's case against Armenia on December 7, the court has reported on its website.

Earlier a suit was filed against Armenia at Azerbaijan’s request. Azerbaijan accused Armenia of violating the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, to which both states are signatories.

"On 7 December 2021, the International Court of Justice, the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, will deliver its Order on the request for the indication of provisional measures made by the Republic of Azerbaijan in the case concerning Application of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination," the court said.

The order will be read out by Court President, Judge Joan E. Donoghue at a public sitting at the Peace Palace in The Hague (Netherlands) starting from 3 pm.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only Members of the Court and representatives of the States Parties to the case will be present in the Great Hall of Justice.

It noted that members of the diplomatic corps, the media and the public will be able to follow the reading through a live webcast on the court’s website, as well as on UN Web TV, the UN online television channel.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is the principal judicial organ of the United Nations. It was established by the United Nations Charter in June 1945 and began its activities in April 1946.

The court is composed of 15 judges elected for a nine-year term by the General Assembly and the Security Council of the United Nations. The seat of the Court is at the Peace Palace in The Hague (Netherlands).

The court has a twofold role: first, to settle, in accordance with international law, through judgments which have binding force and are without appeal for the parties concerned, legal disputes submitted to it by States; and, second, to give advisory opinions on legal questions referred to it by duly authorized UN organs and agencies of the system.

