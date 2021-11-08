By Trend

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated Azerbaijan on occasion of November 8 - Victory Day [commemorating liberation of Azerbaijani territories from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war], by posting a message on Twitter, Trend reports.

"I sincerely congratulate Azerbaijan on the glorious victory that marked the liberation of the lands in Karabakh. I honor the memory of the heroes who gave their lives in the name of the Motherland, I thank the veterans," wrote Erdogan.

---