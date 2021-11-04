By Trend

The representatives of the Albanian-Udi Christian religious community of Azerbaijan, which is the successor to the Albanian Independent Apostolic Church, visited Chinarli village of Azerbaijan’s Khojavand district, Trend’s Karabakh bureau reports on Nov. 4.

Members of the religious community visited an ancient Albanian temple in the village - the Aghach church.

The trip was organized through the support of the Spiritual Values Promotion Foundation under the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Religious Structures.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz