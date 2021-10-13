By Vugar Khalilov

Baku and Tehran have discussed the current state of Azerbaijani-Iranian relations, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported on October 12.

In a phone conversation on October 12, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian focused on the recent "harmful" rhetoric between the two countries and underlined the role of dialogue to tackle disagreements.

The parties noted that the recent harmful rhetoric observed between Iran and Azerbaijan does not correspond to the level of friendly relations between the two countries and stressed that all disagreements should be resolved through dialogue, the ministry said.

The ministers stressed the importance of respecting the principles of territorial integrity and sovereignty of the countries.

It was decided to discuss issues related to transit through Azerbaijan via direct contacts between relevant government agencies. The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest, the report added.

Iran's illegal transportation of goods to Azerbaijan's Karabakh without Baku's consent, the conduct of drills by Iran along the border with Azerbaijan after Iranian trucks’ entry into Karabakh was prevented, the closure of Iran’s airspace to planes carrying military supplies to Nakhchivan and ongoing anti-Azerbaijan rhetoric flared up tension in Baku's ties with Tehran.

It is noteworthy that Iran's state circles, officials, MPs, and the media still continue their aggressive rhetoric against Azerbaijan, claiming about an alleged Israeli presence near its border, which Baku officially dismissed as unfounded.

In an address to the High-Level Commemorative Meeting to mark the NAM's 60th anniversary held in Serbia’s Belgrade on October 11, President Ilham Aliyev said that "Azerbaijan conducts fully independent domestic and foreign policy, and effectively neutralizes all attempts of foreign interference into its internal affairs".

Speaking about the Bandung principles, that is respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, refraining from acts of aggression, and the non-interference in internal affairs, Aliyev described them as valid and essential in current international relations.

After liberating its lands from Armenia's occupation in the 44-day war with Armenia in 2020, Azerbaijan restored control over the 132-km section of the Azerbaijan-Iran border.

