On September 27, 2020, in response to a large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline, the Azerbaijani army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist".

The 44-day war put an end to nearly 30 years of occupation, ensured the liberation of Azerbaijan's lands and the restoration of the country's territorial integrity.

Chronicle of 44-day Second Karabakh War: October 12, 2021

- President Ilham Aliyev gave an interview to Turkey's Haber Global TV channel.

- The territory of Aghdamregion came under fire of the Armenian armed forces. The commander and large manpower of the enemy forces were killed.

- As a result of an exploded shell in the village of Kangarli, Tartar region, Firudin Baylarov (born 1970) was seriously injured and hospitalized.

- The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry shared a video of the destruction of three Armenian UAVs.

- Mobile support points were set up for the Azerbaijani troops participating in the hostilities.

- The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry shared a video from the liberated village of Suleymanli, Jabrayil region.

- The death toll as a result of missile attacks on Ganja city by Armenia reached 10 people.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10, 2020, brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions and urged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and historic Shusha city.

