Operation of schools in Azerbaijan on September 22, Trend reports.

On March 2, 2020, the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan adopted a resolution on the suspension of the educational process and the postponement of all measures in this regard to prevent cases of COVID-19 infection, intensify preventive, disinfection and other preventive measures in all educational institutions in territory of the country.

Television lessons were organized for schoolchildren, and the Virtual School project was launched on April 2. Later, taking into account the epidemiological situation, the classes were organized both online and in person.

