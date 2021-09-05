Demonstrative classes on "Tactical activities in difficult mountainous areas" were held in the Special Forces Units of the Combined Arms Army, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry has reported.

During the classes, aimed at improving the managerial skills of junior commanders, developing issues on interaction with attacking and supporting units, main attention was focused on the experience gained during the 44-day Patriotic War and the solution of various fire missions.

Having carried out visual observation and aerial reconnaissance using various technical means and unmanned aerial vehicles, the commanders assessed the position of the enemy. In accordance with the decision taken, tasks were given to each serviceman.

Using the difficult terrain, the special forces group worked out a covert coordinated advancement towards the enemy's engineering-equipped positions.

Taking advantage of the shellfiing by a fire support group on enemy positions, the special forces group destroyed the enemy's manpower and captured the dominant high ground.

The special forces groups capturing dominant high grounds, took measures to prevent the enemy's counterattack and create conditions for the safe movement of other groups.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz