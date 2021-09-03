By Laman Ismayilova

Ecologists predict changeable cloudy in Baku on September 3. Rain is expected in some places.

Northwest wind will be followed by the northeast wind in the daytime.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +19-21 °C at night, +25-28 in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +19-21 °C at night, and +25-27 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 764 mm Hg to 761mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 70-80 percent at night, and 40-45 percent in the daytime.

Thunderstorms are expected in the regions. West wind will intensify in some places.

The temperature will be +19-24 °C at night, +28-32 °C in the daytime.

In the mountains, the temperature will be +7-12 °C at night, and +13-18 °C in the daytime.

---

