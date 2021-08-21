By Vafa Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani artillerymen have left for Kazakhstan to take part in the Masters of Artillery contest to be held as part of the International Army Games - 2021, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry reported on August 20.

The Azerbaijani team was briefed to get acquainted with the rules and conditions of the contest held in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

The Azerbaijani artillerymen with a personnel of 22 people will participate in the contest.

The International Army Games is an annual Russian military sports event organized by the Russian Defence Ministry.

The Azerbaijani armed forces have taken part in the International Army Games since 2015. Since that year the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan have participated in the following competitions: Tank Biathlon, Sniper Frontier, Military medical relay race, Field Kitchen, Masters of Artillery Fire, Sea Cup.

The Sea Cup competition is organized in the territory of Azerbaijan and the representatives of Azerbaijan twice were winner of this cup. Moreover, our team won the 3rd place in Masters of Artillery Fire and Field Kitchen contests.

In addition, Azerbaijani tankers took the 4th place in the Tank Biathlon among the strongest teams in 2019. It should be noted that the number of the competitions that the Azerbaijan army takes part increases every year.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz