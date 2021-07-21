Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has said that the volume of cargo transported along the North-South transport corridor increased by 20 percent year-on-year.

Aliyev made the remarks during the meeting with Russian Vladimir Putin held as part of a working visit to Russia.

"The turnover grew in the first six months. This is very important because last year we had a drop of more than 10 percent. We are also actively building up cooperation in transport and transit relations. I am told that about 20 percent more cargo has been transported along the North-South transport corridor than last year. So the corridor is already working in large volumes, one might say.

I would like to thank you for your help in the fight against coronavirus. We have already received more than 200,000 doses of Sputnik-V from Russia, and deliveries are still pending. I know that there are a lot of applicants, because this vaccine has proven effective. Of course, it is also very difficult to provide it to everyone, but as friends and partners, I want to once again express my gratitude that we are in the forefront among recipients of the vaccine.

I would also like to inform you that this year has seen the first graduation of the branch of the Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University. This is a significant event. Time flies by. And more than a thousand students are attending our two branches – Moscow State University and Sechenov Medical University. There are more than 15,000 Azerbaijanis studying in Russia. Another 16,000 students in Azerbaijan go to Russian language departments. So this is such a large cohort of Azerbaijani youth which is already connected with Russia – through language, communication and education. I think this is very important in transferring our experience to the younger generation," the head of state said.