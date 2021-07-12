By Vafa Ismayilova

Under the plan approved by Azerbaijani Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov for 2021, a methodological training session has been conducted with the human resources staff of the Army Corps, formations, military units, and special military and educational institutions, the Defence Ministry has reported.

Speaking at the session, Deputy Defence Minister Karim Vaiyev underlined important responsibilities of the human resources bodies under the presidential instruction to carry out structural reforms in the Azerbaijani army and increase its number.

He said that new technologies will be used to conduct personnel reforms more effectively. Valiyev noted that new projects to ensure more flexible and efficient organization of staff placement, rotation, and personnel reforms have been developed. The deputy minister emphasized that all the work done in this sphere is organized in accordance with the requirements of military legislation.

The chief of the human resources department at the ministry, Elchin Khalilov, gave detailed information about the last year’s work on staff recruitment, forthcoming tasks, the achievements in personnel management, and further improvement of the personnel management system. He added that efforts to improve the personnel management process and the quality of the human resources services contribute to the proper fulfillment of duties and tasks set by President Ilham Aliyev.

At the end of the event, the attending servicemen shared their views on maintaining the high level of combat capability of the Azerbaijan Army.

The Azerbaijani army went through a fierce war with the Armenian military in Karabakh for 44 days from September 27 through November 10, 2020. Following the outbreak of hostilities started by Armenian forces deployed on the occupied Azerbaijani lands, Azerbaijani troops launched counter-attack operations to push back the offensive and managed to liberate the internationally recognized Azerbaijani lands from Armenia’s illegal occupation.

In the Global Firepower rankings, Azerbaijan is marked as the country with the world’s 64th strongest army in the South Caucasus region ahead of its neighbors Georgia and Armenia who rank 92 and 100 respectively.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz