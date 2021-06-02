By Laman Ismayilova

Rainless weather is expected in Baku on June 3. Strong northwest wind will blow.

The temperature will be +16-21 °C at night, +24-28 °C in the daytime on the Absheron Peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +18-20 °C at night, +25-27 °C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will rise from 754 mm to 760 mm Hg. The relative humidity will make 60-70 percent at night and 45-50 percent in the daytime.

On June 3, it will be mostly without precipitation in the regions. However, thunderstorms, rain, and hail are expected in northern and western regions. It will be foggy in places in the morning. West wind will intensify in some areas.

The temperature will be +18-23 °C at night, +31-36 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +11-16 °C at night, +20-25 °C in the daytime.

Khazri wind is expected to intensify on the Absheron Peninsula, which is relatively favorable for weather-sensitive people.

---

