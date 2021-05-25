By Vafa Ismayilova

Media Development Agency's Chief Executive Officer Ahmad Ismayilov has said that Azerbaijan and Turkey aim at the deeper and more comprehensive development of ties in the media sphere, Trend reported on May 24.

Ismayilov made the remarks at the presentation of the first digital project TURKIC.World, developed by Trend News Agency and Albayrak Media Group.

“Our goal is the deeper and more comprehensive development of our relations in the field of media, as well as in the military, political, economic, cultural, educational and trade spheres. The main thing is that we will take all the steps together,” he said.

Ismayilov stressed that Azerbaijan and Turkey have a common position on all issues. He noted that there are no countries in the world as close to each other as Azerbaijan and Turkey and these two countries have common history and roots.

"During the 44-day second... Nagorno-Karabakh war, no country rendered Azerbaijan such support as Turkey did. Media representatives, journalists from the fraternal country, preparing reports from the war zone, conveyed our voice of truth to the whole world... This solidarity inspired us even more, gave us additional strength,” he said.

Ismayilov added that under the Azerbaijani and Turkish leaders' decisions, a delegation led by Azerbaijani presidential aide Hikmat Hajiyev visited Istanbul in September 2020 to develop a media platform together with the fraternal country's media.

“The decision about the creation of a media platform was made during the visit. Just a few months later, a bill was approved on the adoption of a memorandum on strategic cooperation in the field of media between Azerbaijan and Turkey," he said.

Meanwhile, REAL TV's head, journalist Mirshahin Aghayev said the joint media platform has shown its importance during the last year's war.

Aghayev made the remarks at the aforesaid ceremony in Baku on May 24.

He recalled national leader Heydar Aliyev's words "Two states, one nation".

“Now this slogan is being formed in the spirit of 'two states, one media'. The creation of a joint media platform showed its significance during the second Nagorno-Karabakh war. Then Azerbaijan and Turkey came forward from a single platform. During our trips to the areas shelled by the Armenian armed forces, we saw our Turkish colleagues working side by side with us,” he said.

Press Council Chairman Aflatun Amashov said that Azerbaijan and Turkey have entered a new stage in media development. He spoke about Turkey's support for Azerbaijan.

“The Turkish media play an exceptional role in informing the world about the realities of Azerbaijan. During the 44-day Second Karabakh War, the Turkish press was focusing on informing the world community about Azerbaijan's fair position,” he stressed.

Amashov expressed the hope that the new project will contribute to the further expansion of ties among the Turkic-speaking countries in the media sphere.

“I believe that the site presented today [May 24] will play an important role in the development of the Turkic world and will make an important contribution to the expansion of relations among the Turkic countries in the media sphere,” said Amashov.

