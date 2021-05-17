By Vafa Ismayilova

As part of the Azerbaijani army's ongoing drills with the involvement of various types of troops, tank units fulfill assigned tasks, and aircraft and helicopters have been brought into a state of combat readiness, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry has reported.

Within the framework of the drills that kicked off on May 16, tank units providing fire support during the operations, after reaching the established points, fulfill the tasks of preparing for the next stage of the exercises, the report added.

In a separate report, the ministry said that under the plan of the drills, combat aircraft were redeployed, adding that aircraft and helicopters that were brought into a state of combat readiness are withdrawing into reserve airfields.

The ministry said that under the plan, the troops occupy concentration areas and form groupings.

Combat work is organized at the command and control posts of the troops.

It should be noted that the Azerbaijani army started drills involving up to 15,000 military personnel on May 16.

Some 300 tanks, and other armored vehicles, 400 missile and artillery installations of various calibers, multiple launch rocket systems, mortars, and anti-tank weapons, up to 50 units of military aviation and unmanned aerial vehicles for various purposes will be used during the drills held under Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov's leadership.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz