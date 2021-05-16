By Vafa Ismayilova

Two Azerbaijani border guards have been killed in a shoot-out on the country's state border with Iran, the Azerbaijani State Border Service press service reported on May 15.

At about 16:00 on May 15, three unknown persons violated Azerbaijan's state border in the Goytepe border guard service zone of the State Border Service's border troops near Yardimli region's Gendere village.

As a result of the fire opened by the border violators, senior lieutenant Samir Eyvazov and junior sergeant Farid Alimov were injured. Their lives could not be saved although they were immediately taken to hospital.

About 10 kg of narcotic substances were found at the scene.

The scene of the incident was cordoned off, and border aviation was used for air control. As a result of operational-military measures to search for border violators, one of the border violators was detained, the search for the rest continues. Measures are being taken to identify the border violator who is an Iranian citizen.

On the instructions of the head of the State Border Service, a group of officers led by State Border Service Deputy Head Lieutenant General Araz Mammadov was sent to the scene.

The country's relevant law-enforcement agencies and Iran were informed about the incident.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz