By Vafa Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani Army's peacekeeping units have started exercises under the 2021 combat training plan approved by Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov, the Defence Ministry reported on its website on April 13.

During the training aimed at increasing the level of professionalism of the military personnel, the combat, moral-psychological, physical, medical, and special training of the servicemen was checked, the ministry said.

The ministry reminded that the servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army are currently participating in peacekeeping missions held in Afghanistan and South Sudan.

Since 1999, the Azerbaijani peacekeeping contingent has been participating in peacekeeping operations in Kosovo, Iraq, Afghanistan (under the International Security Assistance Force, ISAF and as part of a non-combat “Resolute Support” mission led by NATO). As the next step of support to international security by the Republic of Azerbaijan, as of January of 2019, the Azerbaijani Army joined peacekeeping missions in South Sudan (UNMISS) conducted by the UN. The Azerbaıjani Army has been contributing with 2 (two) officers on the rotation principle as observers to the mission.