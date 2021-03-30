By Trend

A new agreement between Azerbaijan and Pakistan will be approved, Trend reports on March 29 referring to the Azerbaijani parliament.

The issue has been included in the agenda of the plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament, which is scheduled for April 2.

During the meeting the MPs will discuss a bill on the approval of an agreement "On cooperation in the field of suppression, limitation and mitigation of the consequences of emergency situations between the government of Azerbaijan and the government of Pakistan".

