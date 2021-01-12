By Trend

Azerbaijan and Pakistan countries are bound by an exemplary relationship anchored on common historic, religious and cultural links, Trend reports citing Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Pakistani MFA said that on the invitation of Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, will be visiting Islamabad on 13-14 January 2021. This will be the first bilateral visit from Azerbaijan at Foreign Minister level, since 2010.

The two foreign ministers will hold delegation-level talks and review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, the visit will provide an opportunity to explore ways and means to deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

Apart from reaffirming the excellent political relations, the two sides will discuss possibilities for enhanced collaboration in the fields of oil and gas, agriculture, railways and education.

The MFA added that Azerbaijan is a key country of the South Caucasus region and Pakistan’s long-standing friend and partner. Both countries have been closely collaborating on issues of mutual interest at regional and international fora.

During his visit, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will also call on the President and the Prime Minister and meet with other dignitaries.

